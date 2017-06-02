FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Irish nun, policeman score internet hit with football contest
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
June 2, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 3 months ago

Irish nun, policeman score internet hit with football contest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An Irish nun and a policeman have emerged as unlikely sporting stars, after a video of the pair kicking a football in their respective uniforms went viral.

The video shows a police officer identified as Garda O'Connell playing "keepy-uppy" with an unnamed nun from the Dominican order in the city of Limerick in southwest Ireland.

"Keepy-uppy' is a game in which players try and keep a football off the ground without using their hands or arms.

"We're not sure who won this time, a rematch will have to be scheduled," An Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, said on their Facebook page.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan; Editing by Tom Heneghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.