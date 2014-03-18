FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish central bank fines Unicredit over risk controls
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Irish central bank fines Unicredit over risk controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UniCredit Bank headquarters is pictured in Milan March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank on Tuesday fined a subsidiary of Italian lender UniCredit (CRDI.MI) 315,000 euros ($439,000) for breaching risk controls by holding more Italian and Spanish bonds than permitted and for excessive exposure to a single client.

The central bank said in a statement it had agreed a settlement with UniCredit Bank Ireland Plc after it was found to have held more non-euro denominated sovereign Italian and Spanish bonds than permitted under EU rules, on dates in 2011 and 2012.

In late 2012 UniCredit Bank Ireland had exposure to a single client in excess of permitted limits under EU rules, the statement said.

Unicredit immediately informed the central bank of the breaches and had introduced enhanced procedures to avoid a repeat, the statement said.

A spokesman for UniCredit Bank Ireland did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
