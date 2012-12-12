State collusion in North Irish murder "shocking": David Cameron

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday there had been “shocking” levels of state collusion in the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane in 1989.

Cameron was quoting from a new report of into the killing of Finucane, saying that while it did not find that there had been an “over-arching state conspiracy” over the murder, it was still “extremely difficult reading”.

Finucane, whose clients included members of the anti-British Irish Republican Army (IRA) guerrilla group, was shot dead in front of his family by pro-British paramilitaries, and there have since been long-running allegations of state collusion in the murder, one of the most controversial in 30 years of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

Speaking in parliament, Cameron said of the report: “It sets out the extent of collusion in areas such as identifying, targeting and murdering Mr. Finucane, supplying a weapon and facilitating its later disappearance and deliberately obstructing subsequent investigations.”

He repeated a British government apology to Finucane’s relatives but said he would not order a full public inquiry, as the family have been demanding.