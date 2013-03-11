iRobot raises first-quarter forecast, names new CFO

(Reuters) - Robot maker iRobot Corp (IRBT.O) raised its first-quarter forecast and named a new chief financial officer, sending its shares up 9 percent after the bell.

The company now expects earnings of 16 cents per share to 20 cents per share, up from its previous forecast of a break even to a profit of up to 7 cents per share.

It also raised its first-quarter revenue forecast to $102 million-$104 million from $98 million-$102 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 2 cents per share on revenue of $100.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Strong sell through both domestically and overseas is driving sales of our home robots and our strong first-quarter backlog in Defense and Security gives us confidence in achieving these expectations,” Chief Executive Colin Angle said.

The company’s government and industrial robots perform tasks such as battlefield reconnaissance and bomb disposal, multi-purpose tasks for local police, and long-endurance oceanic missions.

“It (increase in forecast) is encouraging, but we are going to have to see what’s going to happen for the rest of the year. But certainly cost control has been better-than-expected,” Mornigstar analyst Adam Fleck said.

iRobot also said CFO John Leahy has resigned to join a private company. The company’s principal accounting officer Alison Dean will replace Leahy.

Shares of the company were trading at $24.84 after the bell. They closed at $22.75 on the Nasdaq on Monday.