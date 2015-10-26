FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former NSA head's cyber-security startup raises $32.5 million
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 26, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Former NSA head's cyber-security startup raises $32.5 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former National Security Agency Director Keith Alexander participates in a panel discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - Former U.S. National Security Agency Director Keith Alexander’s cyber security startup, IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, said on Monday it had raised $32.5 million in a “Series A” funding round led by Trident Capital Cybersecurity.

IronNet says its technology detects and mitigates anomalous activity in a company’s cyber infrastructure using advanced behavioral models and analytics.

The funding will help accelerate growth and scale the launch of the IronNet product line, Alexander, the company's chief executive, said in the statement. (bit.ly/1WdBx4D)

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers also participated in the funding round. A “Series A” funding is typically a start-up’s first major round of capital financing.

Alexander founded the company in 2014 along with former top officials of the U.S. Department of Defense, the National Counterterrorism Center, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

IronNet aroused controversy last year after employing a senior U.S. intelligence official to work part-time, a move that NSA officials said risked a conflict of interest. Alexander later ended the deal.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.