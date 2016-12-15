FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Iron ore price to average $55/t in 2017
December 15, 2016 / 11:34 AM / 8 months ago

Iron ore price to average $55/t in 2017

Viktor Strokov

1 Min Read

A truck digs up the ground containing iron ore at the Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) Christmas Creek iron ore mine located south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, November 17, 2015.Jim Regan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The average price of 62-percent iron ore will be $54.7 per ton CFR China in 2017, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts raised their forecasts for the next four years, but many of them asked Reuters not to publish their forecasts because they are under review due to the recent global rise in prices for steel raw materials and semi-finished and finished products.

The average forecast price is $51.1 per ton for 2018.

No increase in demand for expensive Chinese ore is expected and the global benchmark price will remain at $60-$70 per ton, said Maxim Khudalov, director of corporate ratings group ACRA.

In 2015, iron ore averaged $55.3 per ton and was $51.6 per ton* in the first half of 2016.

Viktor Strokov, Ekaterina Garshenina. Writing by Alexander Krivov

