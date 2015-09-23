Elusive recovery for iron ore as Chinese steel peaks

Columns of steel are stacked inside the China Steel production factory in Kaohsiung in this May 18, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang/Files

QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - Iron ore prices will be trapped around $50 a tonne over the next two years, or only about a quarter of the highs the bulk commodity scaled during the mining boom, a Reuters poll showed.

A slowing Chinese economy has shrunk demand for steel in the world’s top producer of the alloy, forcing firms to rely on exports. But rising trade friction could cap overseas sales, limiting the appetite for the steelmaking ingredient iron ore that global miners continue to churn out in vast quantities.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to top market China will average $50 in 2016 and 2017, according to a median forecast of 17 analysts polled by Reuters.

That will be lower than a projection of $55 for this year. The forecasts for 2015 and 2016 were down from $56 and $58 estimated in a Reuters poll in May.

While China’s steel demand “should recover somewhat as the current cyclical dent is overcome, structurally, China appears to be very close to peak steel consumption,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke, who sees iron ore averaging $50 this year and $45 in 2016.

According to brokerage CLSA, however, steel use in top consumer China peaked in 2014 and will drop further as Beijing’s efforts to stimulate demand via loosening housing policy and mild infrastructure acceleration have struggled to boost growth.

China’s steel demand fell 3.3 percent last year, shrinking for the first time since 1981, and continued to fall this year.

POWER‘S OPTIMISM

With China near its peak in terms of economic maturity, its steel output rate will hold close to current levels in coming years, then slowly drop, said Morgan Stanley analyst Tom Price.

Miners that have banked on China’s voracious appetite for iron ore for years have been slashing costs as margins dwindle with prices down to below $60 from highs of almost $200 in 2011.

More supply due to expansion by top iron ore producer Vale and the start-up of Australia’s Roy Hill mine may have been factored into prices, but additional supply after those may only drag prices further, said Nev Power, chief executive of No.4 iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group.

Power was, however, convinced of the strength of Fortescue’s Chinese business.

“While China’s growth rate has been a little volatile lately ... we see that long-term demand for our product is still going to be very strong going forward,” Power told Reuters at an industry conference in the Chinese port city of Qingdao.