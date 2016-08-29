FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ritchie Bros to buy U.S. e-commerce site IronPlanet for $758 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 29, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Ritchie Bros to buy U.S. e-commerce site IronPlanet for $758 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian industrial auctioneer Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO) said it will buy IronPlanet, a privately held U.S. e-commerce site for used equipment, for about $758.5 million, as it looks to diversify its portfolio.

Burnaby, Vancouver-based Ritchie, which focuses on the sale of heavy machinery, will fund the transaction with a combination of cash and new debt.

IronPlanet, backed by Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), allows users to place bids online or on-site, or buy at a fixed price. It offers a multi-channel platform for the sale of assets.

Ritchie Bros also announced a deal to partner with Caterpillar for live onsite and online auctions of Caterpillar's used equipment. The deal will replace and expand on existing agreements between Caterpillar, its dealers and Ironplanet.

The partnership will be effective upon the closing of the IronPlanet acquisition, which is expected by the first half of 2017.

Goldman, Sachs & Co. is serving as financial adviser to Ritchie, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Dechert LLP are serving as its legal advisers. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial adviser to IronPlanet and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is serving as its legal adviser.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.