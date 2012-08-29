Hurricane Isaac makes landfall in SE Louisiana: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Isaac made landfall in extreme Southeastern Louisiana, with strong winds and a dangerous storm surge occurring along the northern Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
The hurricane was currently located about 10 miles south west of the mouth of the Mississippi river and about 90 miles south east of New Orleans, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km per hour), NHC said.
