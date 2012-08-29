FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Isaac continues to lash New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf: NHC
August 29, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Isaac continues to lash New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Isaac, which weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon, continues to lash New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

The center of Isaac was located about 45 miles south-southeast of Baton Rouge, and about 50 miles west of New Orleans, and was moving toward the northwest near 6 miles per hour (9 km per hour), the NHC added.

“During the past hour, a wind gust to 70 mph was reported at Marsh Island, Louisiana and a gust to 67 mph was reported at Gulfport, Mississippi,” the NHC said.

Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill

