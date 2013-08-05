FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Isis to stop developing rheumatoid arthritis drug
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 5, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

Isis to stop developing rheumatoid arthritis drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will stop developing its experimental rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug after a mid-stage trial showed the treatment failed to significantly improve the disease symptoms when compared to a placebo.

Patients treated with the drug, called ISIS-CRPRx, had some improvements in symptoms of RA but they were not statistically significant when compared to those of patients receiving a placebo.

The treatment was developed using Isis’s “antisense” technology that helps a compound bind to a specific gene in order to interrupt the production of disease-causing proteins.

The company already has regulatory approval for another drug that uses the same technology to treat a rare genetic disorder causing dangerously high levels of “bad” LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol.

The drug, Kynamro, was approved by the FDA in January.

ISIS-CRPRx was aiming to treat RA by reducing the production of C-reactive protein (CRP) -- whose levels are dramatically elevated during inflammatory disorders.

The drug is also being tested in another mid-stage trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation - a heart rhythm disorder. Data from the trial is expected in the first half of 2014, Isis said in a statement on Monday, adding that it would continue to test the drug in other diseases.

Isis shares closed at $29.23 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore, additional reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.