No buyer lined up yet for Iceland's Islandsbanki

(Reuters) - The sale of Icelandic lender Islandsbanki to foreign investors is not imminent, the head of the board responsible for winding up the failed bank from which it was created said on Friday, denying a local media report.

The priority of the board was to file for an exemption from capital controls and complete the winding up process, Steinunn Gudbjartsdottir, the head of the board, added.

Islandsbanki was created out of the collapsed remnants of Glitnir, which together with Landsbanki and Kaupthing, collapsed in 2008, prompting financial meltdown in the North Atlantic island.

Since 2008, the government imposed capital controls and other measures to save its economy under the weight of the banks’ debts which were ten times the size of the economy. It had long said it was seeking a foreign buyer for the bank.

Capital controls may be gradually lifted after years of reform and recovery and the government, along with the central bank, is in the process of setting up a framework for ending them.

Earlier, daily newspaper Visir said a sale was imminent within weeks to investors in the Middle East and China.