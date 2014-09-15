Laminate material maker Isola Group withdraws IPO plan

(Reuters) - Isola Group Ltd, a maker of laminate materials, filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to withdraw its up to $100 million initial public offering of common shares [IPO-ISLA.O].

Chandler, Arizona-based Isola had applied in October 2011 to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under symbol “ISLA”.

Isola makes laminate materials for circuit boards used in electronic products.

The company said its IPO filing was not declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act.