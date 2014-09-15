FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Laminate material maker Isola Group withdraws IPO plan
September 15, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Laminate material maker Isola Group withdraws IPO plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Isola Group Ltd, a maker of laminate materials, filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to withdraw its up to $100 million initial public offering of common shares [IPO-ISLA.O].

Chandler, Arizona-based Isola had applied in October 2011 to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under symbol “ISLA”.

Isola makes laminate materials for circuit boards used in electronic products.

The company said its IPO filing was not declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
