January 7, 2016 / 11:35 PM / 2 years ago

Ancient citadel remains to be integrated in Israeli high-rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAHARIYA, Israel - The remains of a 3,400-year old Canaanite Citadel will be incorporated into a high-rise residential building, Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) has said.  

Archaeologists unearthed the remains at a construction site in the Israeli beach town of Nahariya. The IAA said they have agreed with the contractor to incorporate the find in his planned residential high rise.

The remains are thought to have served as an administrative center for sailors, according to one of the excavation directors, Nimrod Getzov.

“We think that in the past there was a bay here, where ships could dock and fortresses were built along this bay to guard the bay and those who docked there,” Getzov said.

