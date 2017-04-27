Beachgoers are seen on the beach near the aqueduct in the Old City of Caesarea, Israel, April 26, 2017 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People work during an archaeological excavation at the foot of the Crusader wall in the old city of Caesarea, Israel. April 26, 2017 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A bas-relief of the head of Medusa is seen on top of a sarcophagus displayed at the old city of Caesarea, Israel. April 26, 2017 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An archaeologist works at a site in the old city of Caesarea , Israel April 26, 2017 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tourists walk around the site of King HerodÕs palace in the old city of Caesarea April 26, 2017 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Archaeologists work at the site of King HerodÕs palace in the old city of Caesarea, Israel. April 26, 2017 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A shell with inscibed menorah on it, which was found at the archeological site is displayed in the old city of Caesarea, Israel April 26, 2017 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An archaeologist presents a head of the god Asclepius in the city of Caesarea, Israel April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An archaeologist presents tools made of bone in the old city of Caesarea, Israel. April 26, 2017 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Sandbags are seen near what remained from the Crusader port at the Old City of Caesarea, Israel April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tools made of bone are presented in the old city of Caesarea, Israel. April 26, 2017 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A visitor sits under the queduct in the Old city of Caesarea, Israel April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tourists sit around the site of the old city of Caesarea, Israel April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An archaeologist presents a menorah inscribed on a shell, which was found on the site of the old city of Caesarea, Israel April 26, 2017 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

CAESARIA, Israel Archaeologists in Israel have begun work to restore a once-towering ancient-Roman temple in the modern-day Mediterranean city of Caesaria.

As part of a $27 million project that aims to triple tourist numbers, scores of workers have erected scaffolding, cleared rubble and begun excavations around the more than 2000-year-old ruins.

Caesaria was a vibrant Roman metropolis built in honor of Emperor Augustus Caesar by King Herod, who ruled Judea from 37 BC until his death in 4 BC.

Historians tell how the temple loomed above the ancient skyline, perhaps as tall as the Acropolis in Athens, and could be seen from afar by ships voyaging to the holy land.

Caesaria already draws about 1 million tourists each year who can walk among the ruins of aqueducts and the region's oldest surviving Roman theater.

The project's backers want to turn the city into a major archaeological site in Israel, second only to Jerusalem. The Israel Antiquities Authority hopes the temple restoration will eventually triple the number of visitors.

The first phase - a system of four vaults, or arches, that will be restored on the temple platform - could be completed by the end of the year.

"The whole experience of the visitor will be completely different. He will be able to sense the atmosphere and actually understand the essence of the building," said Doron Ben-Ami, an archaeologist with the antiquities authority. "This is something that you don't get at any other archaeological site today."

The dig has also unearthed some surprises, like a small mother-of-pearl tablet engraved with a symbol of the Jewish menorah, which is a seven-branched candelabrum.

($1 = 3.6406 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Rinat Harash; editing by Richard Lough)