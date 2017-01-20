FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Sap surfing on the Mediterranean Sea
January 20, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 7 months ago

Sap surfing on the Mediterranean Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Beachgoers enjoy the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israel April 9, 2016. The picture was created by exposing for the shadows on a hazy day.Baz Ratner

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Sap surfing - standing upright on a board using an oar to paddle - has become a popular pastime for tourists and locals alike off the shores of Israel.

In a series of pictures taken by Reuters photographer Baz Ratner sap surfers appear suspended in the shot, with the hazy skyline merging with the still waters against a misty backdrop.

Similar conditions are seen on the Dead Sea, where swimmers enjoy a dip in the salty waters that are mentioned in the Bible and sit at the lowest point on Earth.

Reporting by Baz Ratner. Writing by Patrick Johnston in LONDON. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

