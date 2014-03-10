FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli Arab sentenced to 25 years for Tel Aviv bus bomb
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 4 years ago

Israeli Arab sentenced to 25 years for Tel Aviv bus bomb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - An Israeli court on Monday sentenced an Israeli Arab to 25 years in prison for planting a bomb that wounded 15 people on a bus in Tel Aviv in 2012, the Justice Ministry said.

Mohammed Mafarja, 19, pleaded guilty in December to charges that included attempted murder. He was accused of working on behalf of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

The bomb was detonated as the bus was passing near the Defence Ministry building in Tel Aviv on November 21, 2012, the last day of an eight-day war between Hamas and Israel.

Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.