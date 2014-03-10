Israeli Arab sentenced to 25 years for Tel Aviv bus bomb

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - An Israeli court on Monday sentenced an Israeli Arab to 25 years in prison for planting a bomb that wounded 15 people on a bus in Tel Aviv in 2012, the Justice Ministry said.

Mohammed Mafarja, 19, pleaded guilty in December to charges that included attempted murder. He was accused of working on behalf of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

The bomb was detonated as the bus was passing near the Defence Ministry building in Tel Aviv on November 21, 2012, the last day of an eight-day war between Hamas and Israel.