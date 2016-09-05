FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least two dead in Israeli building site collapse: rescue services
September 5, 2016 / 9:38 AM / a year ago

At least two dead in Israeli building site collapse: rescue services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A parking garage under construction collapsed in Tel Aviv on Monday, killing at least two people and trapping several others under the debris, rescue services said.

Some 20 people were treated for injuries.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known, and several hours after the structure came down in a plume of dust, police said about four people were still missing and believed trapped under the debris.

The incident occurred in the Tel Aviv neighborhood of Ramat Hahayal adjacent to a hospital and buildings housing high-tech offices and restaurants.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

