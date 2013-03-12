Israeli military helicopter crashes, two pilots killed

An Israeli Cobra helicopter fires missiles at targets during the air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli air force helicopter crashed in southern Israel on Tuesday killing its two pilots, the Israeli military said.

The BELL AH-1 Cobra helicopter was on a routine training flight when contact with it was lost. “The remains of the helicopter were discovered and no survivors were found,” the army said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The air force has ordered an investigation into the incident and all Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopters have been grounded “until the circumstances of the accident are clarified,” the army said.

Israeli media said the remains of the aircraft were found in a wheat field near an Israeli kibbutz. The army said that identification of the bodies was underway and that the families of the pilots had been notified of the incident.