Israel's LabStyle launches mobile phone blood sugar monitor
#Technology News
March 11, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Israel's LabStyle launches mobile phone blood sugar monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli start-up LabStyle Innovations Corp on Tuesday launched a mobile-phone glucose meter for diabetics to monitor their blood sugar levels.

Called Dario, the meter plugs directly into a smartphone and has a software application that gives real time recording and analysis of blood sugar readings.

The product is initially being launched in New Zealand, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom. It will at first be available for Apple’s iOS and later for Google’s Android platform.

LayStyle said it was in the process of seeking insurance reimbursement approvals and expects the first approval by the end of June.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

