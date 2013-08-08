FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel shuts Eilat airport near Egypt border
#U.S.
August 8, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Israel shuts Eilat airport near Egypt border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has shut its Eilat airport near Egypt’s Sinai peninsula until further notice following an order from the military, Israel Radio said on Thursday.

The Israeli Aviation Authority confirmed the air field had been closed for landings, in a step coinciding with heightened security concerns about Islamist militant activity in the Sinai.

Israel said last month that it had boosted its rocket defences near its southern border with Egypt to counter possible attacks from militants fighting Egyptian forces in the Sinai.

Violence in the Sinai has surged since the army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on July 3, with almost daily assaults reported in the vast desert expanse.

