FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel finds rocket shrapnel near Egypt border
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 17, 2012 / 7:19 PM / in 5 years

Israel finds rocket shrapnel near Egypt border

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli forces discovered the remnants of a rocket on Friday near the border with Egypt, two days after two explosions shook the area in a suspected cross-border shooting.

A military spokesman said “the remains of a rocket were found in the hills near Eilat”, a southern Red Sea resort town wedged between Jordan and Egypt.

The site where the shrapnel was found was closer to the Egyptian frontier, which has grown tense with a rise in rocket strikes and other violence since Israel’s ally, Hosni Mubarak, was toppled by a popular revolt last year.

There were no casualties in Wednesday’s rocket fire. The last attack took place on June 16, also causing no casualties. Eight Israelis were killed in a roadside ambush from Egypt’s Sinai peninsula a year ago.

Egypt has launched a crackdown against suspected Islamist militants in Sinai since an August 5 attack on a military position that killed 16 Egyptian troops, by gunmen Israel killed after they subsequently stormed the Israeli border.

Egypt is one of two Arab countries to have signed a peace treaty with Israel, in 1979.

Reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.