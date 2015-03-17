FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu's chief challenger, Zionist Union's Herzog, says 'everything open'
March 17, 2015 / 10:23 PM / 2 years ago

Netanyahu's chief challenger, Zionist Union's Herzog, says 'everything open'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main challenger, Zionist Union chief Isaac Herzog, disputed Netanyahu’s victory claim in Israel’s election on Tuesday, saying “everything is open”.

“This result allows us to return to power,” Herzog told supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv after exit polls showed a tie between the center-left Zionist Union and Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud.

“We will wait for the real results - everything is open,” he said, adding that he intends to “make every effort to form a real socially-minded government for Israel” and that he had already spoken to some party leaders about putting together a coalition.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller

