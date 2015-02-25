Israeli auditor criticizes home prices, issue dogs election campaign

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A report by Israel’s state auditor found on Wednesday “significant deficiencies” in housing policy blamed for a sharp rise in home prices, flagging an issue dogging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bid for re-election on March 17.

The report said house prices had risen by 55 percent from 2008 through December 2013, and rents by 30 percent, covering five years in which Netanyahu has been in charge, in addition to a year when his centrist predecessor, Ehud Olmert, was premier.

It pointed to “significant deficiencies” in the government’s handling of the housing crisis and charged that “the government and its ministries carried out a national housing policy in a dysfunctional way,” not always implementing its decisions.

Israeli pollsters see public anger at high living costs as a major factor for voters in the parliamentary election, as opposed to security and foreign policy issues that often took precedence in the past.

Opinion polls show Netanyahu running neck-and-neck with challenger Isaac Herzog, head of the left-of-center Zionist Union, linked to the Labour party. Netanyahu is seen having a slight advantage of more allies to form a coalition government.

The 293-page report by comptroller Joseph Shapira was his second in seven days criticizing Netanyahu. The earlier report charged that state funds were improperly used for the prime minister’s family.

The Likud party said in a statement on the earlier report that many of the shortcomings cited had been rectified and the prime minister was acting on the others. “Regrettably, the media campaign in the past few weeks over this report is a clear attempt to topple the prime minister and the Likud government by trifling with petty issues,” the party said.

The auditor denies any connection between the election and the reports’ timings.

Netanyahu said in response to the findings on housing “this is an important report. We are relating to it with all due seriousness because it’s a serious topic. There are clear conclusions, and they shall be implemented.”

But he said “the greatest challenge we (Israel) face” is Iran’s nuclear program, which Israel sees as a mortal danger citing past threats by Tehran to seek Israel’s demise, an issue Netanyahu plans to lay before the U.S. Congress in a March 3 speech, which has drawn criticism from the Obama administration.

Netanyahu was invited by Republican House Speaker John Boehner to give the speech. Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice said on Wednesday the issue injected “destructive” partisanship in U.S.-Israeli ties.