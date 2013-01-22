FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu claims election victory, based on exit polls
#World News
January 22, 2013 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

Netanyahu claims election victory, based on exit polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Israel’s election on Tuesday after exit polls showed he was set to lead a right-wing government with a narrow majority in parliament.

“According to the exit polls, it is clear that Israelis decided that they want me to continue serving as prime minister, and that I form as broad a government as possible,” Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, said on his Facebook page.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Jeffrey Heller

