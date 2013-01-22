Netanyahu claims election victory, based on exit polls

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Israel’s election on Tuesday after exit polls showed he was set to lead a right-wing government with a narrow majority in parliament.
“According to the exit polls, it is clear that Israelis decided that they want me to continue serving as prime minister, and that I form as broad a government as possible,” Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, said on his Facebook page.
