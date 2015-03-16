FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netanyahu says Palestinian state won't arise if he stays prime minister
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
March 16, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Netanyahu says Palestinian state won't arise if he stays prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a right-wing rally in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that as long as he remains Israel’s leader, a Palestinian state would not be established.

Asked by the Israeli news site NRG if no Palestinian state would arise should he remain prime minister, Netanyahu said: “Indeed.”

His remarks appeared aimed at rallying right-wing support, a day before Israel’s election. Opinion polls show Netanyahu’s Likud party trailing the centre-left Zionist Union alliance. Netanyahu has said in the past he envisaged the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state as part of a permanent peace deal.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.