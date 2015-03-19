FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu says hasn't changed policy on Palestinian state: MSNBC
#World News
March 19, 2015 / 4:22 PM / 2 years ago

Netanyahu says hasn't changed policy on Palestinian state: MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied on Thursday that he had abandoned his commitment to creating a Palestinian state, but said current political conditions made that possibility more remote.

“I don’t want a one-state solution. I want a sustainable, peaceful two-state solution. But for that, circumstances have to change,” Netanyahu said in an interview on MSNBC, appearing to back away from comments he made during the Israeli election campaign that drew heavy U.S. criticism.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

