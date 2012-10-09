Factbox: Political parties in Israel as early election called

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday he would seek an early election that will probably take place in January or February.

The 120 seats in the single-chamber Knesset are allocated by proportional representation to party lists, which secure seats after passing a minimum threshold of winning at least 2 percent of the national vote.

Following are the main parties expected to contend in the forthcoming ballot:

LIKUD - Netanyahu’s right-wing party is expected to win around 28 seats, according to recent polls, against the 27 seats it took in the last election, placing it in a good position to form another coalition government. Likud is highly supportive of the settler movement in the occupied West Bank and Netanyahu easily won re-election as the party’s leader last January.

YISRAEL BEITEINU - A key-coalition partner in Netanyahu’s government, Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s ultra-nationalist party is expected to fall to 13 seats from 15. The outspoken Lieberman has often stirred up controversy, bluntly stating there was no chance of negotiations with the Palestinians leading to peace in the near future.

SHAS - A fixture in successive governments, the ultra-Orthodox party draws its support from the fast-growing community of religious Jews of Middle Eastern origin whose spiritual leader is the 92-year-old, Iraqi-born rabbi Ovadia Yosef. It is expected to fall to seven or eight seats from its current 11.

ATZMAUT - Founded in 2011 by Defence Minister Ehud Barak after he broke away from Israel’s Labour Party, centrist Atzmaut is not expected to win more than two seats in an early election. Barak has been Netanyahu’s closest political ally and partner in crafting Israel’s stance on Iran’s nuclear program. But friction between the two mounted recently after Likud legislators accused Barak of breaking ranks with the prime minister in talks over Iran with U.S. officials.

LABOUR - Opinion polls have shown Labour, which ruled Israel for decades but now holds only eight seats in parliament, bouncing back to second place behind Likud under new leader Shelly Yachimovich. It is expected to take around 19 seats, and campaign on a platform of social and economic reform.

KADIMA - Polls see the main opposition party and largest faction in parliament heading for a crash in the election, falling from 28 seats to only four. Kadima replaced Tzipi Livni as leader with ex-defence minister Shaul Mofaz, but he has failed so far to inspire the public. Kadima joined Netanyahu’s coalition last May, in a surprise move that avoided an early election at the time, but quit three months later in a dispute over a bill to draft Jewish seminary students into the military.

YESH ATID - Formed this year by Yair Lapid, a popular TV personality who recently turned to politics, it is promoting secular, centrist politics and looks set to win about 10 seats.