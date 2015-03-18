Pelosi sees 'lively discussion' of Middle East peace after Israel vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, said on Wednesday she respected the results of Israel’s election and anticipated they would produce a “lively” discussion of the Middle East peace process.

“The people of Israel have spoken,” she said at a news conference. “I respect the results that they have produced. I think that what they have produced will be a continued lively discussion about the peace process.”

Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu won a bitterly contested election on Tuesday, after shifting position to abandon a commitment to negotiate a Palestinian state, the basis of more than two decades of Middle East peacemaking.

Pelosi attended a controversial speech to Congress by Netanyahu early this month that was boycotted by about one-quarter of the Democrats in Congress. However, she said after the Israeli leader’s remarks that she was “near tears” of anger during his speech, describing it as arrogant and disrespectful.

One Wednesday, she said the U.S. relationship with Israel is strong, and would remain so.

“It doesn’t depend on personalities. It’s about values that we share. And we look forward to continuing our work together,” she said.

She also noted that Netanyahu had not discussed the peace process during his visit to Washington two weeks ago.

”Perhaps it will emerge now in the discussion,” she said.