White House knocks 'divisive rhetoric' against Arabs in Israeli election
March 18, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 2 years ago

White House knocks 'divisive rhetoric' against Arabs in Israeli election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that it was deeply concerned by the use of “divisive rhetoric” in the Israeli election that sought to undermine Arab-Israeli citizens.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested on election day in Israel that left-wingers were trying to get Arab-Israeli voters out “in droves” to sway the election against him.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling on Air Force One that the United States would communicate its concern about the issue directly to the Israelis.

Reporting By Roberta Rampton; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey

