JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An explosion in a parked vehicle in southern Israel on Monday wounded at least two people in a suspected criminal incident, police said.

Luba Samri, a police spokeswoman, said an assailant threw a fragmentation grenade at the vehicle in the port city of Ashdod, and that a man and a woman had been treated for shrapnel injuries.

Earlier, police had said they could not rule out a nationalist motive for the attack.