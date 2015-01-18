FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel third quarter GDP +0.2 percent, Gaza war harms economy less than thought
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 18, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 3 years ago

Israel third quarter GDP +0.2 percent, Gaza war harms economy less than thought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People stand at the checkout line in a supermarket in Jerusalem January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s economy ILGDP=ECI grew an annualized 0.2 percent in the third quarter, revised higher from previous estimates of a small contraction stemming from the Gaza war, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday in its third estimate

In a second estimate in late December, the bureau reported a 0.1 percent annualized fall in gross domestic product (GDP) during the July-September period, up from a preliminary estimate of a 0.4 percent decline.

In its latest revision, the bureau maintained quarterly export growth of 4.6 percent and private consumption of 3.4 percent. But it revised its estimate for investment in fixed assets to a fall of 6.5 percent from a 10 percent drop.

For all of 2014, the bureau estimates economic growth of 2.6 percent, its slowest pace in five years due to the 50-day war in July and August.

The Bank of Israel forecasts a 3.2 percent growth pace in 2015.

In the third quarter of 2014, private sector GDP fell 0.5 percent.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.