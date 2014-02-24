FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netanyahu tells Merkel Iran is greatest threat to world security
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 24, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 4 years ago

Netanyahu tells Merkel Iran is greatest threat to world security

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday that Iran’s nuclear program was the biggest threat to global security.

“I would like to discuss the ways to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons capability,” Netanyahu said in brief public remarks with Merkel at his side at the start of her two-day trip. “I believe that this is the greatest challenge to the security of the world.”

Speaking to his cabinet a day earlier, Netanyahu said Germany and other world powers negotiating with Iran needed to take a hard line with the Islamic republic to ensure it cannot “produce or launch nuclear weapons”.

Tehran denies it is seeking the capability to make a nuclear bomb.

Merkel, who was accompanied by a high-level, 16-member, German delegation, said she hoped to help find a way to advance Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has for months been trying to nudge both sides at least to agree on a framework deal by the end of April, although months of negotiations have made little visible progress.

“We want progress in these talks - I personally want that as well,” Merkel said.

Both leaders said they would discuss ways to strengthen already close ties between their countries.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.