Israel's Netanyahu to travel to Germany on Wednesday
October 16, 2015 / 10:14 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Netanyahu to travel to Germany on Wednesday

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a news conference in Jerusalem October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Germany next Wednesday for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the security situation in his country and the wider Middle East, Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

Netanyahu was forced to cancel a trip scheduled for last week after a spate of violent attacks escalated tensions between Palestinians and Israelis.

Thirty-two Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the past two weeks of bloodshed that has engulfed Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
