Israel's Netanyahu to travel to Germany on Wednesday

BERLIN (Reuters) - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Germany next Wednesday for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the security situation in his country and the wider Middle East, Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

Netanyahu was forced to cancel a trip scheduled for last week after a spate of violent attacks escalated tensions between Palestinians and Israelis.

Thirty-two Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the past two weeks of bloodshed that has engulfed Jerusalem and the West Bank.