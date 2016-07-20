FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israel says renews diplomatic ties with Republic of Guinea
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Israel says renews diplomatic ties with Republic of Guinea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Wednesday that it and the Republic of Guinea have renewed diplomatic relations after 49 years, a diplomatic score for Israel as it looks to improve political and economic ties in the Muslim world.

A number of African countries have either never had diplomatic relations with Israel, or severed them in the past, often citing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Guinea cut off ties after the 1967 Middle East war.

The Director General of Israel's Foreign Ministry, Dore Gold, in Paris to sign an official agreement, said he hoped other African countries would follow suit and open relations with Israel.

"The number of countries in Africa that still haven't done so is getting smaller and we hope that soon there will not be any," Gold said in a statement.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.