U.S., Israel now on same page regarding Iran: Clinton
July 16, 2012 / 8:39 PM / 5 years ago

U.S., Israel now on same page regarding Iran: Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and the United States on the “same page” with regard to Iran, which both countries suspect is using a civilian nuclear programme as a cover to develop atomic weapons, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday.

“It’s absolutely fair to say that we are on the same page at this moment trying to figure our way forward to have the maximum impact on affecting the decisions that Iran makes,” Clinton told reporters at a news conference in Jerusalem after extensive talks with Israeli leaders about Iran, Egypt and other issues. (Writing by Arshad Mohammed and Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
