Iran rejects Israel claim of arms to Hezbollah on commercial flights

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran on Wednesday rejected as baseless and unsubstantiated accusations by Israel that Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were using commercial airline flights to ship weapons to the Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah.

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon made the accusations in a letter to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

"The letter, once again, contains a flurry of baseless and unsubstantiated accusations that are leveled against my country without, as usual, a shred of evidence," Iran's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Gholamhossein Dehghani wrote to the Security Council.

He also rejected Israel's accusation that Iran has violated U.N. Security Council resolutions, describing the claims in Danon's letter as "absurd and hypocritical."

Danon's letter to the 15-member Security Council did not offer any evidence to support his accusations.