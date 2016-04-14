Israel mulls employing Jordanians at Dead Sea hotels

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is examining the possibility of hiring Jordanian workers to work at Dead Sea hotels due to a shortage of Israelis.

“The Dead Sea hotels suffer from a shortage of manpower and this adversely affects their ability to provide good service to their guests,” Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said on Thursday.

In June 2014 Israel’s government approved allowing 1,500 Jordanians to work in hotels in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat as a solution to the manpower deficiency.

These workers, who return to Jordan at the end of the working day, are employed in cleaning, dishwashing and room service.

“This project has a dual benefit - both for tourism at the Dead Sea and for the strengthening of bilateral relations with Jordan,” Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said.

Levin said he was working to reduce the cost of vacationing in Israel and improve the standard of service in hotels.

“We decided to try and expand the employment of Jordanian workers to the Dead Sea hotels,” he said. “I am sure that this will help the manpower shortage and will improve the level of service.”