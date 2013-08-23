Palestinian group says no casualties in Israeli strike:TV

A view shows the site which Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said was hit by an Israeli rocket near Na'ameh, south of Beirut, near a network of tunnels used by PFLP in hills overlooking the Mediterranean coast, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Palestinian militant group in Lebanon said one of its bases south of Beirut was hit by an Israeli rocket on Friday, but said it caused no injuries or significant damage, Lebanon’s Al-Manar Television reported.

The station quoted a spokesman for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command as saying the group’s base in Na‘ameh was attacked. The spokesman said the PFLP-GC was surprised it was targeted because the earlier rocket fire was claimed by a separate al Qaeda-linked Sunni Muslim group.

A Lebanese security source confirmed that a rocket hit an area near Na‘ameh, south of the Lebanese capital Beirut, near a network of tunnels used by the PFLP-GC in hills overlooking the Mediterranean coast.

He said the rocket caused a 5-metre (16-foot) crater, but no casualties.

Earlier, an Israeli spokesman said the Israeli air force bombed a militant target in Lebanon in retaliation for a cross-border rocket salvo on Thursday.