Rocket launched from Lebanon strikes northern Israel: army
#World News
July 14, 2014 / 7:53 PM / 3 years ago

Rocket launched from Lebanon strikes northern Israel: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Lebanese army personnel inspects a site where rockets were launched in the South of Tyre city, southern Lebanon July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Haidar Hawila

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - At least one rocket fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel on Monday and Israel responded by shelling the launch site, the Israeli military and Lebanese security sources said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the attack. It was at least the fourth time rockets have been fired from Lebanon since the start of a week-old Israeli offensive against Palestinian militants firing rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The rocket was fired from the area around the southern city of Tyre, Lebanese security sources said. Israel responded by firing at least 15 shells, one source said.

An Israeli military spokesman said the army “fired a salvo of shells and flares towards the launching site in Lebanon”.

On Friday, Lebanese authorities said they had arrested a man suspected of being behind one of the rocket attacks. The national news agency said he was a member of a “fundamentalist group” but did not give details.

Reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Additional reporting by Alexander Dziadosz in Beirut; Editing by Janet Lawrence

