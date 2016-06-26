FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Assailant gets life for Jerusalem Gay Pride stabbing spree
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 26, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Assailant gets life for Jerusalem Gay Pride stabbing spree

REFILE - CORRECTING TYPOYishai Schlissel (C), convicted of killing a woman during the 2015 Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade, is escorted by security personnel before he is sentenced at the Jerusalem District Court June 26, 2016.Ronen Zvulun

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Sunday for murdering a teenage girl at a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem last year, an attack he carried out just weeks after serving a jail term for a similar attack a decade earlier.

Yishai Schlissel said during his trial in a Jerusalem court that he had been doing God's will by killing a 16-year-old girl and wounding five other participants at the July 2015 event.

At a gay pride parade in Jerusalem in 2005, Schlissel stabbed three people, all of whom survived. In 2007, he was sentenced to 12 years and subsequently released early, in June 2015, with the customary time off for good behavior.

Following his release from prison before last year's march, police were instructed to be on the lookout for Schlissel and bar him from the event. Seven police officers were reassigned and four formally reprimanded for failing to do so.

In addition to his life sentence, the court tagged an additional 30 years onto his term for attempted murder, a Justice Ministry statement said.

The Jerusalem parade has long been a focus of tension between Israel's predominantly secular majority and the ultra-Orthodox Jewish minority, who object to public displays of homosexuality.

Writing by Jad Sleiman; Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.