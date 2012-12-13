FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Lieberman says does not have to resign after indictment
December 13, 2012 / 6:37 PM / in 5 years

Israel's Lieberman says does not have to resign after indictment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman makes remarks during the 2012 Saban Forum on U.S.-Israel relations at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday he did not have to resign after being charged with fraud and breach of trust, but added he would further study the indictment against him.

“I do not have to resign,” Lieberman said in a speech a few hours after the Justice Ministry announced its decision not to pursue more serious corruption charges. “A final decision will be made after consultation with my lawyers and in the consideration of not hurting the voting public.”

The right-wing party of Lieberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is predicted to win in a January 22 election.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

