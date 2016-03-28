Gas firms in Israel to push ahead with export efforts: CEO

HERZLIYA, Israel (Reuters) - The partners in Israel’s Leviathan natural gas field will keep working to finalize export deals despite a supreme court decision to block a development plan reached with the government, a top official in the group told Reuters on Monday.

The Leviathan group has signed preliminary, multi-billion export deals with buyers in Egypt and Jordan and is also looking to sell gas to companies in Turkey.

Yossi Abu, chief executive of two of the partners in Leviathan - Delek Drilling and Avner Oil - said the group’s intention is “to run forward and try to put those agreements in place.”

“What it means basically is that we hope that the decision will not impact our ability to close agreements in the market,” he said in an interview.