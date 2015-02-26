White House sends Rice, Power to AIPAC amid U.S.-Israel row

United States National Security Advisor Susan Rice answers questions after her speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice and U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power will attend a meeting of the powerful pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC next week amid a time of strain between the United States and Israel.

A White House spokeswoman confirmed Rice and Power would attend the American Israel Public Affairs Committee meeting.

Rice said in a television interview this week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to address Congress next week about a potential nuclear deal with Iran that he opposes was destructive to the fabric of the U.S.-Israeli relationship.