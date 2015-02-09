FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu speech to U.S. Congress still on for March 3
February 9, 2015 / 7:34 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still scheduled for March 3, a spokesman for John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the House said on Monday.

A source close to Netanyahu’s office had said Israeli officials were considering amending the format of the speech to perhaps have the prime minister speak in a closed session of Congress or in smaller meetings with lawmakers.

Boehner spokesman Michael Steel declined comment on that report.

The invitation has caused consternation in Israel and the United States, largely because it is viewed as Netanyahu, a hawk on Iran, working with the Republicans to thumb their noses at Democratic President Barack Obama’s approach to nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
