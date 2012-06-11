FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli PM Netanyahu injures leg in soccer game
Israeli PM Netanyahu injures leg in soccer game

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tore a ligament in his left leg while playing soccer on Monday and will have to wear a plaster cast for several weeks, his office said in a statement.

Netanyahu was taking part in a game involving Arab and Jewish youths, part of a tourism promotion in Jerusalem. Despite the injury he played on and scored a goal, his office said.

“The suspected (torn ligament) was confirmed in a CT scan ... and therefore the prime minister’s left leg was placed in a plaster cast for several weeks. He returned home but will return to work in his office tomorrow,” the statement said.

