Netanyahu released from hospital after successful surgery
#World News
August 11, 2013 / 3:19 PM / in 4 years

Netanyahu released from hospital after successful surgery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital on Sunday hours after undergoing successful hernia surgery, but doctors said he would require several days’ rest to make a full recovery.

During the overnight procedure, which took around an hour and required general anesthetic, Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon temporarily assumed the 63-year-old premier’s powers, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Yaalon was also slated to head a cabinet-level meeting on Sunday to select Palestinian security prisoners for release as part of U.S.-sponsored peace negotiations, the second round of which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Jerusalem.

Yuval Weiss, director of the Jerusalem hospital where the surgery took place, said the operation was ordered at short notice as a precaution against Netanyahu’s condition deteriorating. Netanyahu’s office said he had been diagnosed after complaining of abdominal pain.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, in this May 19, 2013 file picture. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Files

“The prime minister feels well after the operation,” Weiss told Israel Radio. “He is now fully conscious.”

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said he had reassumed his powers of office, and a short time later he was released from the hospital, where a statement quoted him as saying, “I‘m feeling fine.”

“I continue to constantly look after (Israelis’) welfare and security,” Netanyahu said.

Weiss said Netanyahu would require several days of home rest.

“He will be able to hold meetings and discussions at home. He has to be a little limited in terms of physical activity,” the doctor said.

Writing by Dan Williams and Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
