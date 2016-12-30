FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Netanyahu says wrongdoing allegations will turn out to be fiction
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 30, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 8 months ago

Netanyahu says wrongdoing allegations will turn out to be fiction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech in his Jerusalem office December 28, 2016.Baz Ratner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday denied allegations of wrongdoing published by local media outlets, who say the attorney-general will launch a criminal investigation against the prime minister next week.

A statement issued by a Netanyahu spokesman said the probe would fail to uncover any evidence against him.

"All the supposed affairs will turn out to be fiction, as will be the claims currently being published in the media... Nothing will be found because there is nothing to uncover," Netanyahu's spokesman said.

Israeli Channel 10 television said on Wednesday that Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit, who was working with prosecutors and police, had ordered a probe.

The report said Mandelblit had authorized police to question Netanyahu under caution in two affairs and that a date for the interrogation would be set in the coming days.

The Justice Ministry said an announcement would be made "in due course".

Channel 2 television followed up on Thursday by alleging that Netanyahu was suspected of receiving "significant gifts" from a local and a foreign businessman, although it provided no details.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Tom Heneghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.