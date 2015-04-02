FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu renews call for powers to 'roll back' Iran's nuclear capability
#World News
April 2, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Netanyahu renews call for powers to 'roll back' Iran's nuclear capability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged anew on Thursday that world powers seek to “significantly roll back” Iran’s nuclear capabilities under any deal achieved in continuing talks.

In a message posted on the social media site Twitter after reports that talks for a deal to rein in Iran’s program would continue through June, Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s demands that Iran “stop its terrorism and aggression.”

He attached a diagram to his tweet showing Tehran’s involvement in Middle East conflicts, including Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt, while talks were under way in Lausanne.

“Any deal must significantly roll back Iran’s nuclear capabilities,” said Netanyahu, who has been critical of the deal being negotiated with Tehran, doubting it would achieve Israel’s goal of preventing Iran from attaining a capability to acquire nuclear weapons.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
