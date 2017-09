U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes off in a black hawk helicopter after arriving for an unannounced visit in Kabul in this October 11, 2013, file photo. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans on Wednesday to hold talks next week with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry about world power talks with Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear program and peace talks with the Palestinians.

The meeting planned for October 23 will take place in Rome, as Netanyahu visits the Italian capital for his first face-to-face meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.